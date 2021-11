The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France September 17, 2019. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Saudi oil production will exceed 10 million barrel per day (bpd) in December, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said on Thursday.

OPEC and its allies agreed at a meeting on Thursday to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 bpd, sources said, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices.