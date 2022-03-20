Saudi Aramco 2021 profit soars on higher oil prices

Reuters
20 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 12:50 pm

Net profit rose to $110 billion for the year that ended December 31, from $49 billion a year earlier

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco 2222.SE on Sunday reported a more than doubling of annual net profit in 2021, boosted by higher energy prices.

Net profit rose to $110 billion for the year that ended December 31, from $49 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $106 billion in 2021, according to the mean estimate of analysts in Refinitiv's Eikon.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 ended 2021 up 50.5%, its biggest gain since 2016. Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel last month after Russia invaded Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation."

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Saudi Aramco

