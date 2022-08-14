Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

Global Economy

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's 12.8 billion riyal ($3.4 billion) three-year investment programme

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, 31 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, 31 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invested in Russian energy groups Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil between 22 February and 22 March, it said on Twitter on Sunday.

Many Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's 12.8 billion riyal ($3.4 billion) three-year investment programme, the company added.

Kingdom Holding said it invested 1.37 billion riyals in Gazprom and 196 million riyals in Rosneft on 22 February, and 410 million riyals in Lukoil from 22 February and 22 March.

Kingdom Holding is mostly owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, but Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), took a 16.87% stake in the company in May.

Saudi Arabia and Russia lead the OPEC+ group, an alliance formed in 2017 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC)and allied producers.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Saudi Arabia / Russia / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

10h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

15h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

3h | Videos
Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

3h | Videos
UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

4h | Videos
ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador