Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in date exports

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 11:31 am

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in terms of the value of date exports in 2021, according to the TradeMap of the International Trade Center.

The value of Saudi exports of dates in 2021 reached SR1.2 billion ($320 million), said a press release by Saudi Embassy in Dhaka.

The Kingdom also realized the highest annual growth rate of exports over the past five years of 12.5 percent, with exports entering 113 countries.

The National Center for Palms and Dates said the achievement reflected the interest of the Saudi leadership in enhancing non-oil exports, developing the work system in planting and improving the production of palm, and the leading role of partners, mainly the producers and exporters of dates.

It said the Saudi Vision 2030 placed a lot of attention on the palm and dates sector through its development and sustainability, working early to prepare and implement programs to develop this sector and increase its contribution to the gross domestic product.

The value of palms and dates in Saudi Arabia is almost SR7.5 billion, 12 percent of the agricultural gross product and 0.4 percent of the non-oil gross product. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization congratulated Saudi Arabia on this achievement. 

