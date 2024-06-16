Saudi Arabia inflation remains at 1.6% in May

Global Economy

Reuters
16 June, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 02:01 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia inflation remains at 1.6% in May

Reuters
16 June, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 02:01 pm
Traditional Saudi sandals are displayed for sale at Souq Al Zal in downtown Riyadh January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed/File photo
Traditional Saudi sandals are displayed for sale at Souq Al Zal in downtown Riyadh January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed/File photo

Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate remained at 1.6% for the third month running in May, government data showed on Sunday, with higher housing rents still the main driver.

Housing rents rose 10.5% from a year earlier underpinned by a 14.3% rise in apartment rents, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

Overall, prices in the subcategory of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 8.7% from the previous year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Food and beverage prices rose 1.4% year on year, while prices for hotels and restaurants rose by 2.5% driven by a 1.9% increase in the price of food services.

Prices of clothing and footwear fell 4% from the previous year, and vehicle purchase prices dropped 4.1% to bring overall transportation costs down by 2.4%.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2% in May from April.

At below 2% year to date, inflation has remained relatively subdued in Saudi Arabia compared with global levels, with government policies helping limit the impact of international price increases.

World+Biz

Saudi Arabia / Saudi Economy / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

2h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

4h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

15h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

18h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

22h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

1d | Videos