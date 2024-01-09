Samsung flags bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop on weak demand

Global Economy

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

Samsung flags bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop on weak demand

The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its operating profit fell to 2.8 trillion won in October-December

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Samsung flags bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop on weak demand

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a likely 35% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, much worse than analysts expected as weak consumer demand persisted in many of its businesses even as memory chip prices improved.

The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its operating profit fell to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) in October-December from 4.31 trillion won a year earlier.

The profit missed a 3.7 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate, weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lower-than-expected profit from Samsung's chip contract manufacturing, mobile processors, television and home appliance businesses may have caused Samsung to fall short of forecasts, analysts said.

Rival LG Electronics on Monday flagged fourth-quarter operating profit of 313 billion won, well below estimates due to intensifying competition and higher spending on marketing in the television and home appliance markets to revive consumer demand, which has been hurt by high inflation.

"The only thing that has improved is memory chips, and that's because Chinese PC and mobile makers began restocking memory chips in fourth quarter after using up their own stocks for so long," said Lee Min-hee, analyst at BNK Investment & Securities.

"Consumer demand is still not great, and unless interest rates are lowered and the economy stimulated, it may not improve much."

Samsung's mobile business likely saw shipments of its two flagship foldable models fall about 1 million units each versus the third quarter, leading to a slight dip in earnings, analysts said.

MEMORY REBOUND

Despite being weaker than expected, this is Samsung's smallest on-year profit drop in five quarters, after reporting a 31% drop in the third quarter of 2022, as a memory chip glut from slow demand for gadgets caused a severe industry downturn last year.

Samsung's chip division likely reduced its fourth-quarter loss versus the 4.36 trillion won and 3.75 trillion won in the second and third quarters, analysts said, with its memory chip earnings improving with DRAM business returning to a profit.

A recovery for memory chips is expected this year as prices rebounded in the December quarter after production cuts, with the trend expected to continue.

Mobile DRAM chip prices rose an estimated 18%-23% during the fourth quarter, while mobile NAND flash chip prices rose 10%-15%, according to data provider TrendForce.

Shares in Samsung Electronics opened up 1.2%, but pared gains to trade 0.1% up on Tuesday morning versus a 0.6% rise in the wider market.

The company is due to release detailed earnings on 31 Jan.

"Later this month, investors will be interested to hear Samsung's plans that will drum up demand for more memory chips per device, such as on-device artificial intelligence," Lee said.

Tech / Top News

Samsung

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

5h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

5h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

5m | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

1h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

2h | Videos
Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

15h | Videos