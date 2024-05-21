Samsung Electronics picks veteran executive to tackle 'chip crisis' amid AI boom

Global Economy

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:48 am

Related News

Samsung Electronics picks veteran executive to tackle 'chip crisis' amid AI boom

The move is likely aimed at catching up in the market for top-end chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips where Samsung has fallen behind rivals such as SK Hynix

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:48 am
Samsung had reported a near 70% drop in profit for October-December quarter. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Samsung had reported a near 70% drop in profit for October-December quarter. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Samsung Electronics has replaced the chief of its semiconductor division to help the group overcome a "chip crisis", amid a booming market for AI chips where analyst say the world's biggest memory chipmaker lags peers.

The South Korean manufacturer on Tuesday said it has appointed Young Hyun Jun, effective immediately, moving him from the role as head of its future business planning unit.

Jun previously led Samsung's memory chip department after working on the development of DRAM and flash memory chips.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The move is likely aimed at catching up in the market for top-end chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips where Samsung has fallen behind rivals such as SK Hynix, analysts said.

"This is a preemptive measure to strengthen future competitiveness by renewing the atmosphere internally and externally," Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

The firm said Jun, a former chief executive at battery arm Samsung SDI and former executive at Samsung Electronics' memory chip business, would help overcome the "chip crisis" with his management know-how.

Replacing such a high-ranking position in the middle of the year is unusual, given most personnel changes at Samsung normally take place in the beginning of the year, analysts said.

Current chip division chief Kye Hyun Kyung will succeed Jun as head of the future business unit.

"The chip division has been lagging in competitiveness on various fronts. It also missed a lot of the global AI upward trend," said analyst Lee Min-hee at BNK Investment & Securities.

Top News / World+Biz / Asia

Samsung / AI Chips

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

23h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

1h | Videos
Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

12h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

13h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

14h | Videos