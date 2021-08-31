Sahara India Scam explained

The infamous Sahara India Scam is known to many. Over the years, there have been 'copycats' trying to pull off a similar scam. To keep safe from such scammers, it is important to know how such a scam works and what can be the outcome. So let's take a look in history for a lesson.

Here is the full story of the Sahara India scam.

The Sahara Group was founded in 1978 as a privately held company. Two companies of the Sahara Group that are associated with the scam are Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIREC) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHIC).

The 'villain' or the supposed 'saviour' in this scam is the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

To know how Sahara Scam first came on the radar of SEBI, we need to understand some economic jargon, starting with IPO and DRHP.

On SEBI's radar

The term "initial public offering" refers to a company's first public offering on the stock market (IPO). And that is preceded by obtaining SEBI permission. A business must submit a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which is a type of corporate bio-data that comprises virtually all of the firm's information, to SEBI for this purpose. Following that, SEBI examines the company's DRHP and determines whether or not to give permission, reports Fin Learn Club.

Sahara India vs SEBI

Sahara Prime City (another Sahara Group firm) filed a DRHP with SEBI for its IPO on 30 September 2009. SEBI discovered various errors in the fund-raising procedure of the two Sahara Group businesses while analysing the DRHP, namely, Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIREC) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation (SHIC). SEBI received complaints on 25 December 2009 and 4 January 2010 alleging that SIREC and SHIC were issuing Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs) and generating money in an improper manner during that time period.

Because of these complaints, SEBI's doubts were proven right.

As a result, SEBI began an investigation into these two businesses and requested Sahara India Group for an explanation of their fundraising methods. That's when SEBI discovered that SIREC and SHIC had raised about Rs 24000 crores via OFCD from investors ranging from 2 to 2.5 crores. SEBI asserted its authority and questioned why Sahara had not sought authorization from it. The bonds, according to Sahara, are a hybrid product that is not subject to SEBI's jurisdiction and is instead governed by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, from which the two Sahara companies have already obtained permission and filed the DRHP with the ROC before issuing the bonds.

In exchange, SEBI ordered Sahara's two businesses to cease generating funds through OFCD and return the funds to investors with a 15% interest rate. The order of the SEBI was challenged by Sahara at the Allahabad High Court. SEBI's order was restricted by the Allahabad High Court in December 2010. The aforesaid limitation was lifted by the Allahabad High Court in April 2011, and the matter was finally taken to the Supreme Court of India.

Proceeding on Sahara Scam in 2012-2013

In August 2012, the Supreme Court ordered both companies to deposit the money of OFCD holders with SEBI at a 15% interest rate within three months. They were also ordered to provide SEBI with every OFCD holders' information so that the money might reach the investors.

During 2013, Sahara delivered 127 trucks to the SEBI headquarters, each holding boxes containing information regarding OFCD holders. The second set of data was rejected by SEBI since the trucks arrived after office hours. Sahara claimed these trucks contained 25% of the investor information. SEBI discovered that the files lacked accurate and full information on the investors. It was doubted to be a case of money laundering.

Sahara failed to submit the money to SEBI with a 15% interest rate within three months. Supreme Court ordered Sahara Group to make payment in 3 instalments. Sahara paid the first instalment of Rs 5120 crores, but not the second or third, claiming that they had already paid the investors.

Only 4600 people out of 2-2.5 crore people come forward to claim their money. The other investors, according to Sahara India, did not come forward to claim because they had already been compensated. When pressed for proof, Sahara India was unable to give any. They also made no indication of the source of income of the money repaid.

By this point, the Supreme Court and the SEBI had both ruled that it was a case of money laundering. As a result, they began freezing Sahara India's bank accounts as well as their assets.

Final Court Order

Subrata Roy, the Chairman of the Sahara Group, was detained on the orders of the Supreme Court on 26 February 2014. On 4 March 2014, Subrata Roy, along with two other directors of Sahara, were sent to Tihar jail.

In March of 2015, Supreme Court stated that the total dues from Sahara have gone up to Rs 40,000 crore with the accretion of interest. Then in July of that year, SEBI cancelled Sahara's licence for mutual fund business.

On 6 May 2016, Subrata Roy was released on parole from Tihar jail to perform the last rites of his mother Chhabi Roy. He has been out of prison since then.

The Enforcement Directorate accused Sahara Group of money laundering in November 2017.

In January of this year, the Delhi High Court has allowed Sahara Credit Co-Operative Society and Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society to continue their operations by staying the orders of the central registrar of cooperative societies and the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. While giving relief to Sahara Group, the divisional bench also noted that a payment of Rs 17,487.82 crore has already been made.

The Sahara Group has a long history of questionable commercial practices. Sahara India Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of the Sahara Group, was barred from issuing new deposits by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2007-08 after it was discovered engaging in corrupt activities. Sahara, on the other hand, did not learn from their mistakes and ended up perpetrating a massive fraud.