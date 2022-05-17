Russian rouble near 5-year highs versus euro, stocks up

Global Economy

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 09:03 am

Related News

Russian rouble near 5-year highs versus euro, stocks up

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 09:03 am
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo

The Russian rouble firmed past 64 per dollar on Monday, briefly jumping to 62.71 to the greenback, and climbed towards its highest in nearly five years against the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency so far this year, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The situation on the domestic currency market has been the same for several weeks, and the rouble keeps firming as foreign currency supply exceeds demand, Alexander Dzhioev, an analyst at Alfa Capital, said.

Central bank data showed on Monday that Russia's current account surplus more than tripled from January to April to $95.8 billion, boosted by higher proceeds from imports and a drop in imports

"It seems the point of equilibrium has not been found so far," Dzhioev said of the rouble rate.

It was unclear whether President Vladimir Putin's demand for gas payments in roubles had also supported the currency.

At 1500 GMT, the rouble was 1.5% stronger against the dollar at 63.59 , close to its strongest since early February 2020 of 62.6250, which it hit on Friday. 

"The current capital control measures brought the rouble back to pre-pandemic levels," Rosbank analysts said in a note, forecasting that the rouble would slide to 90 to the dollar by year-end.

"In the near future, a new committee on FX market regulation may adjust these restrictions, but until then, the USD/RUB consolidation may stick to the lower bound of the 63.0-70.0 range."

Against the euro, the rouble rose 1.6% to 66.05 , staying near its strongest level since June 2017 of 64.9425, which it touched on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

Moscow's standoff with the West and fears of a new sanctions package to punish Russia for what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine are in focus. But their impact is cushioned by the requirement export-focused companies convert foreign currency and other restrictions.

"The rouble firming today may be moderate but the dollar rate could gradually decline to 62," Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Russian stock indexes jumped higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3% at 1,165.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index rose 2% to 2,354.1 points.

It was possible the MOEX index would enter the 2,400-2,500 range this week, Promsvyazbank said.

Top News / World+Biz

Rouble / roubles / Russian economy / Russia economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

45m | Panorama
Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

20h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

21h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

30m | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

1h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

12h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives