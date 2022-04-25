Russian rouble hits near 2-year high vs euro

Global Economy

Reuters
25 April, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 09:25 pm

Related News

Russian rouble hits near 2-year high vs euro

By 1453 GMT, the rouble had gained 3.6% to trade at 77.25 versus the euro , earlier clipping 76.96, its strongest mark since June 2020

Reuters
25 April, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo

The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, firming past 77 against the euro to a near two-year high, helped by tax payments that companies are due to make this week and as the market looked ahead to a central bank rate decision on Friday.

By 1453 GMT, the rouble had gained 3.6% to trade at 77.25 versus the euro , earlier clipping 76.96, its strongest mark since June 2020.

The rouble was 3% stronger against the dollar at 73.17, hovering around levels seen before 24 February, when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

Trading activity remains subdued compared with levels seen before 24 Feb.. Movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls imposed by the central bank because it lost the ability to support the rouble through FX interventions after Western sanctions froze nearly half of the country's reserves.

The currency was supported by a record 3 trillion roubles ($40.25 billion) that companies are due to pay in taxes this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. To make the payments, some export-focused firms need to sell foreign currency.

The tax boost may push the rouble higher, said Veles Capital in a note, but an expected rate cut by the central bank on Friday may dampen optimism.

Market players are looking ahead to the central bank rate decision, after two emergency rate moves in the last month - a hike to 20% in late February, followed by a cut to 17% on 8 April.

A Reuters poll suggested the bank will cut by 200 basis points to 15%.

In another sign that the state wants to stimulate economic growth, President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed reducing the subsidised mortgage rate to 9% from 12%.

At a televised meeting on the economy, Putin praised the central bank's and government's "timely" decisions in helping stabilise the economic situation.

The central bank on Monday said it was shortening the time frame it uses to calculate the official exchange rate by one hour, a move that Sberbank CIB analysts said suggested the regulator was noting an improvement in the liquidity situation on the foreign exchange market.

Russia is still grappling with capital flight. The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds declined to 17.7% in March, its lowest since late 2012, central bank data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2% to 946.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.5% lower at 2,199.5 points, its lowest mark since 24 Feb.

($1 = 74.5280 roubles)

Top News / World+Biz

Rouble / roubles / Russia economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

2h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

9h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

1h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

1h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?