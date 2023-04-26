Russian envoy says no breakthrough on Black Sea grain deal

Global Economy

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

Russian envoy says no breakthrough on Black Sea grain deal

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 07:28 pm
Russian ambassador to the UN Gennady Gatilov attends an ACANU briefing on the Black Sea grain deal at the Russian Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Russian ambassador to the UN Gennady Gatilov attends an ACANU briefing on the Black Sea grain deal at the Russian Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said "no real progress" had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said the deal will not be renewed beyond 18 May unless the West removes obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

"As of today, we regret to say that no real progress was reached in resolving this problem," Russian envoy Gennady Gatilov told reporters at the Russian permanent mission in Geneva on Wednesday.

The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

Although Russia's agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western restrictions, Moscow says sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created a barrier to the export of its grains and fertilisers.

"The Ukrainian part of the deal is working well," Gatilov said. "But the Russian part of this deal is not working and these two parts should be equal. This is not the case."

One of Russia's main demands in negotiations is the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payments system.

Gatilov said the bank should be fully reconnected to the system rather than subjected to "case-by-case" decisions on the lender's ability to carry out transactions.

Reuters cited a Russian source as saying the United States gave JPMorgan Chase & Co permission to process payments for Russian Agricultural Bank, but that the arrangement was no substitute for reconnecting the bank to SWIFT.

World+Biz

Black Sea grain deal / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

4h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

1h | TBS Stories
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

50m | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

5h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt