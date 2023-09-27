Russian economy to grow this year: European development bank

Global Economy

AFP/BSS
27 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

Russian economy to grow this year: European development bank

The EBRD expects growth of 1.5% after predicting contraction of 1.5% in an estimate made in May

AFP/BSS
27 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:05 pm
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday said it expected Russia's economy to grow in 2023 thanks to rising oil prices, having forecast a contraction earlier this year.

The EBRD expects growth of 1.5% after predicting contraction of 1.5% in an estimate made in May.

"The outlook for 2024 will depend heavily on how the war on Ukraine and the related economic sanctions evolve; at this stage growth of 1.0% is projected," the bank said.

Contacted by AFP, the bank explained that in May it expected Western sanctions against Russia, in particular a price cap on its oil exports, "to be more effective in constraining" the country's growth.

"But oil revenues have been supported by rising oil prices and Russia's ability to offset the impact of the cap by exporting to new markets," it said.

The EBRD named such markets as China and India, adding that Russia's economic "activity has remained robust -- particularly household consumption and government spending on the ongoing conflict".

Russia's central bank has forecast the country's economy to grow between 1.5 and 2.5% this year and between 0.5 and 1.5% in 2024 as Moscow grapples with labour shortages, sanctions and lower export revenues.

The EBRD added that it expected the Ukraine economy to grow 1.0% this year "on more businesses resuming operations and improved energy supply".

It predicted output of 3.0% in 2024, "on the assumption that the war continues at the current intensity". Both forecasts were unchanged from May.

The EBRD was founded in 1991 to help former Soviet bloc nations embrace free-market economies, but has since extended its reach to the Middle East and North Africa.

The bank said growth in its regions would expand by an average 2.4% this year before picking up speed to register output of 3.2% in 2024 as inflation eases further.

"Our economists see a diverging pattern of growth among the EBRD regions," said EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik.

"The robust growth of the economies of Central Asia and the weaker performance of those in central Europe and the Baltic states reflect the different consequences of energy prices, inflation and shifting patterns of trade."

The Bank said the forecasts did not take into account the recent earthquake in Morocco.

World+Biz

Russian economy / European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy