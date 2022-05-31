Russian central bank plays down role of dollar and euro at home and globally

Global Economy

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

Russian central bank plays down role of dollar and euro at home and globally

The central bank said the share of foreign currency liabilities Russian banks had has declined recently as clients stepped up withdrawal of funds from their currency accounts, while the share of banks' foreign currency assets has increased

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:34 pm
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that the role of the dollar and the euro as global currencies would decline as central banks rethink their strategies after the West froze Russian reserves, suggesting it could consider imposing negative rates for dollar and euro deposits.

Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow started its military campaign in Ukraine on 24 Feb.

The Bank of Russia said this precedent along with discussions about a possible seizure of the frozen part of reserves would prompt other central banks, primarily in Asia and the Middle East, to rethink strategies for their savings.

"One could expect an increase in demand for gold and a decline in the U.S. dollar's and the euro's role as reserve assets," the bank said in a report on financial stability.

As of late 2021, the Russian central bank held $131.5 billion of its reserves in gold, while the remainder of the $612.9 billion reserves was held in foreign currency assets. As of May 20, Russia's reserves slipped to $583.4 billion.

The central bank said the share of foreign currency liabilities Russian banks had has declined recently as clients stepped up withdrawal of funds from their currency accounts, while the share of banks' foreign currency assets has increased.

"One of the results of the imposed sanctions restrictions for the foreign exchange market was the tendency to increase the use of currencies alternative to the U.S. dollar and the euro," the central bank said, referring to the Chinese yuan in particular.

To speed up the process, Russia could consider imposing negative interest rates on deposits held in dollar and euros, the central bank said.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva clarified later such discussions only concerned corporate clients' foreign exchange deposits with banks, not those of retail clients.

Yudaeva said it was too early to lift the $10,000 limit on Russian citizens' withdrawals from their currency accounts, in place since the early days of the campaign in Ukraine, but did not rule out its review in Sepember.

"We'll wait for September and we'll see then," Yudaeva told reporters.

In late 2021, the share of foreign currencies in household assets, including stocks and deposits, has been around 22%, and the central bank at the time said it had no plans to lower it.

The central bank also said in the report that Russian private investors have become the stock market's main driving force amid trading restrictions for non-residents.

($1 = 61.1000 roubles)

World+Biz / Europe

Russia / central bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

10h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

10h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

12h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

59m | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

2h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

3h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products