A Russian rouble banknote is placed on euro banknotes in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russia's central bank on Friday authorised Russian residents to buy shares in companies from "friendly" countries, provided the transactions were denominated in roubles or the currency of the foreign country.

In a statement, the central bank said it was lifting some of the restrictions on overseas investments, which were imposed after Russia began what it calls "a special military" operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.