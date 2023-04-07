Russia to work outside grain deal if West maintains 'obstacles', Lavrov says

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart on Friday that Russia could work outside the Black Sea grain deal if Western countries maintain what he called "obstacles".

Lavrov said that Russian grain and fertiliser exports were affected by a lack of access to insurance and to the SWIFT financial messaging system.

He called on European countries that he said have a surplus of Ukrainian grain to donate some of it to poor countries.