Russia will not supply oil to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says

Global Economy

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Russia will not supply oil to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:26 pm
A view shows a flare stack at Rosneft&#039;s oil stabilisation facility outside the town of Neftegorsk in the Samara Region, Russia September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
A view shows a flare stack at Rosneft's oil stabilisation facility outside the town of Neftegorsk in the Samara Region, Russia September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Russia does not plan to supply oil to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Ukraine's leadership could "end suffering" in Ukraine by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict, reports Guardian.

Peskov was asked whether Russia was worried about the effect on the civilian population of its strikes on energy infrastructure, which have caused repeated mass blackouts.

Peskov said Russia attacked targets of military, not "social", relevance.

Top News / World+Biz

Russian oil / Russian oil export / Russian oil import / price cap / oil price cap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

7h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

8h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

8h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

20h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka