Russia will not supply oil to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says

A view shows a flare stack at Rosneft's oil stabilisation facility outside the town of Neftegorsk in the Samara Region, Russia September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Russia does not plan to supply oil to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Ukraine's leadership could "end suffering" in Ukraine by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict, reports Guardian.

Peskov was asked whether Russia was worried about the effect on the civilian population of its strikes on energy infrastructure, which have caused repeated mass blackouts.

Peskov said Russia attacked targets of military, not "social", relevance.