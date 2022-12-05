Russia says oil price cap 'will not affect' Ukraine offensive

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
05 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

Russia says oil price cap 'will not affect' Ukraine offensive

BSS/AFP
05 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 05:08 pm
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of Ukraine and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of Ukraine and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Monday that a price cap on Russian oil exports agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia will not affect Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The $60-per-barrel price cap aims to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

"The economy of the Russian Federation has all the necessary potential to fully meet the needs and requirements of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.

"These measures will not affect this," he said.

He said Russia "will not recognise" the price cap, which amounted to "a step towards destabilising the global energy markets" and would "change" oil prices.

An EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil comes into effect on Monday. The oil price cap aims to ensure Russia cannot bypass the embargo by selling its oil to third countries at high prices.

The market price of a barrel of Russian Urals crude is currently around $65 dollars, just slightly higher than the $60 cap agreed, suggesting the measure may have only a limited impact in the short term.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

8h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

5m | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

18h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

18h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence