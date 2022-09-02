Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps

Global Economy

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 04:32 pm
Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the &#039;Friendship&#039; pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo
Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps on Russia's energy resources - caps that Moscow said would lead to significant destabilisation of the global oil market.

G7 finance chiefs seen advancing Russian oil price cap plan

"Companies that impose a price cap will not be among the recipients of Russian oil," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call, endorsing comments made on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter

 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Russia oil / Global oil crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

3h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

5h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

6h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

15m | Videos
Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

20m | Videos
Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

45m | Videos
How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman