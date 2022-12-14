Russia replaces Iraq as top oil supplier to India in Nov

Global Economy

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

Russia replaces Iraq as top oil supplier to India in Nov

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 06:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russia has for the first time emerged as top oil supplier to India replacing Iraq as refiners last month snapped up oil from Moscow fearing a price cap from 5 December could hit supplies and choke payment avenues, data obtained from trade sources showed.

India's oil imports from Russia rose for the fifth straight month, totaling 908,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, up 4% from October, the data showed.

The Group of Seven nations, Australia, and the 27 European Union countries have imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian seaborne oil from 5 December as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

The price cap plan calls for G7 countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering, navigation, and other services to oil cargoes priced above the price cap on crude and oil products.

Russian oil accounted for about 23% of India's overall import of about 4 million bpd oil in November, the data showed.

India's overall imports in November declined 11% from October on lower purchases by Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy, which had shut its 400,000 bpd refinery for maintenance during the month, the data showed.

India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil because of costly logistics, has emerged as Russia's second biggest oil client after China as refiners snap up discounted crude shunned by Western nations since the February invasion of Ukraine.

Last month India's oil imports from Iraq declined to the lowest since September 2020, while that from Saudi Arabia plunged to a 14-month low, the data showed.

Indian refiners that were initially wary of placing orders for Russian crude for loading post 5 December, have resumed purchases from Moscow as sanctions allow direct payment for Russian oil, sources said.

Higher purchases of Russian oil dragged down Indian imports from the Middle East and member nations of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) declined to the lowest ever in November, the data showed.

During April-November, the first eight months of this fiscal year, Iraq continued to be the largest oil supplier to India followed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which has knocked down UAE to the fourth position.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Russia / Oil / Iraq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

9h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

9h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

8h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

37m | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

3h | TBS Career
NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis