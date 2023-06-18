Russia, OPEC+ to continue ensuring fair prices on energy markets: Kremlin Spokesman

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
18 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 01:02 pm

Related News

Russia, OPEC+ to continue ensuring fair prices on energy markets: Kremlin Spokesman

BSS/AFP
18 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 01:02 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia will continue developing relations with Arab states and Persian Gulf states in particular, including in energy area, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for RT.

"Russia will continue its cooperation with many states of the Arab world - first and foremost, Persian Gulf states - in the efforts on ensuring fair prices for energy, mainly oil. I am talking about the OPEC+ format. And we are, in general, are very satisfied with how our relations develop, and we will continue doing that," the spokesman said.

He noted that "the world is much bigger than the West and is much richer than the West."

"The majority of the global GDP is currently being generated no in the West, but in the rest of the world. And the rest of the world develops much more dynamically than Western states," Peskov continued.

In his opinion, now is the period of a very serious transformation, when rules of the game change in economy, in politics and in international law.

"And they change towards the rejection by the majority of states - Arab states included - of this mentorship in international relations, these attempts to impose conditions, to impose will. And rejection of what used to be called colonialism," the spokesman added.

"In this regard, Russia will support Arab states. Both Russia and China are united in this regard and have very similar or close positions," he concluded.

World+Biz / Europe

OPEC+ / Russia / Kremlin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline