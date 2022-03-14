Russia may suspend grain exports until 30 June: Interfax

Global Economy

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Russia may suspend grain exports until 30 June: Interfax

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:29 pm
A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Suvorovskaya in Stavropol Region, Russia July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Suvorovskaya in Stavropol Region, Russia July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russia may suspend exports of wheat, barley, maize (corn) and rye starting from Tuesday until June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the agriculture ministry.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine.

"The agriculture ministry and the trade ministry have prepared a draft government decree that would introduce a temporary ban on exports of the main grains from Russia from March 15 to June 30," Interfax quoted the agriculture ministry as saying.

The agriculture ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Russia's exportable surplus for the period is estimated at between 6 million and 6.5 million tonnes of wheat, Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy, said.

Russian wheat exports are down by 45% since the start of the current July-June marketing season because of a smaller crop and grain export taxes as well as export quotas which Moscow has been using since 2021 as part of measures to stabilise domestic food inflation.

Last week, the economy ministry said that Russia would suspend grain exports to neighbouring ex-Soviet countries until the end of August to further strengthen its food security.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Russia grain exports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

11h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

11h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion