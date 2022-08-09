Russia keeps investors from 'unfriendly' nations frozen out

Global Economy

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

Russia keeps investors from 'unfriendly' nations frozen out

Western sanctions have severely restricted Russians' access to global stock markets, while countermeasures from Moscow have also blocked most foreigners from buying and selling Russian shares

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:24 am
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's central bank announced steps on Monday aimed at preventing investors from "unfriendly" countries from taking advantage of plans to allow those from "friendly" nations to resume trading on the Moscow stock market.

The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it would allow clients from "friendly" jurisdictions - or those that have not imposed sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine - to start trading after an almost six-month hiatus.

But it later said this would apply only to the derivatives market, not the main stock market, and did not say when the wider access would be permitted.

Analysts said the delay was partly due to concerns that investors from the European Union, United States and Britain - which are currently banned from trading in Moscow - might be able to use the resumption of trading by "friendly" nations as a back-door to offload any Russian stocks they still hold.

The central bank said on Monday it was blocking Russian depositories and registrars from executing transactions with securities received from foreign counterparts - including from "friendly" countries - for six months.

The regulator said it had seen brokers offering the option to purchase securities from non-residents in foreign jurisdictions and then transfer the assets to a Russian depository - a move which it described as risky and with "no guarantee of obtaining the expected financial result".

Western sanctions have severely restricted Russians' access to global stock markets, while countermeasures from Moscow have also blocked most foreigners from buying and selling Russian shares.

World+Biz / Europe

Russia / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

20h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

2h | Videos
Security issue on apple watch, users beware

Security issue on apple watch, users beware

2h | Videos
What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

16h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110