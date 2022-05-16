Russia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold

Global Economy

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Russia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold

The main operators of the gold market in Russia and its largest lenders - Sberbank and VTB - have been hit by harsh Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 10:02 pm
An employee takes granules of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world&#039;s largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An employee takes granules of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Credit Bank of Moscow (MKB), one of Russia's largest private lenders, has obtained a gold export licence from the government, it said on Monday, becoming the latest Russian bank to turn to precious metals trade to offset the impact of sanctions.

The main operators of the gold market in Russia and its largest lenders - Sberbank and VTB - have been hit by harsh Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb.

"MKB has a dedicated focus on developing operations with precious metals," MKB said in a statement. The bank has also been subject to sanctions in the United States but it said they were not "blocking" its activity.

"We are following major trends on the financial market and assessing prospects for the development of our business, including the precious metals business," it added.

Russia is one of the world's largest producers of gold along with Australia and China. Its 2021 gold production from mines rose by 1.7% to 314 tonnes, the finance ministry said.

After the sanctions, Russia's gold miners and banks - which can still trade precious metals abroad - are searching for buyers as demand at home is unstable.

The central bank, which used to be the main buyer of the Russian gold from commercial banks in previous years, has changed its rules for gold purchases several times since 24 Feb. , including a short-lived decision to stop all buying.

Demand for gold bars from Russians spiked in March after Moscow scrapped a 20% value-added tax on gold purchases, but it has since weakened as the rouble pared initial losses and became the world's best-performing currency due to the central bank's control measures.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Russia gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

8h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

9h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

9h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

33m | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

2h | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

5h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives