Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 bpd in March
Russia plans to reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, following the introduction of Western price caps.
Russia plans to reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, following the introduction of Western price caps.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.