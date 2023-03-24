Russia could extend fertiliser export limits until November

Reuters
24 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 09:25 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russia could extend restrictions on fertiliser exports for six months until November to help support the domestic market, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

Moscow introduced temporary quotas on some of its fertiliser exports in late 2021 to ensure domestic supplies but has extended them continuously since. The current restrictions are due to expire at the end of May.

"Together with the trade ministry and the Federal Antimonopoly Service we are working on extending the existing set of measures on fertilisers for another six months, up to November inclusive," Patrushev said.

Russia is one of the top producers of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing fertilisers worldwide.

