Russia calls for coordinated BRICS action against global economic risks

Global Economy

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:29 am

A stop road sign is seen next to skyscrapers at Moscow International business centre, also known as &quot;Moskva-City&quot;, in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files
A stop road sign is seen next to skyscrapers at Moscow International business centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

Russia, hit by Western sanctions, has called on the BRICS group of emerging economies to coordinate measures to stabilise the economic situation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

Siluanov told a ministerial and central bankers' meeting of the BRICS countries, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that global monetary tightening and the unprecedented sanctions' policy carried out by the West create risks of global stagflation and a food crisis.

Siluanov also noted the risks of a global economic crisis amid undermined trust in the world's forex and financial systems.

Russia / Global economy / BRICS

