Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

Global Economy

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 02:30 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:33 am

Related News

Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 02:30 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:33 am
Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. Read full story

The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

The sharp drop in the rouble from levels around 70 to the greenback seen just four months ago is expected to fuel already high inflation, one of the main concerns among Russians, which would dent the country's already falling living standards.

By 1956 GMT, the rouble fell 2.7% to 79.37 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX. It had been as strong as 76.1450 earlier in the session.

Against the euro, the rouble had lost 2.6% to 89.79 EURRUBTN=MCX after hitting 90.7850, a level last seen in April 2021.

No Russian assets were left unscathed, with stocks cascading to their lowest since early November 2020 and bond yields, which move inversely to prices, soaring to their highest since January 2016.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS finished the day 13.2% lower at 1,207.5 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX lost 10.5% to 3,036.9 points.

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds RU10YT=RR hit a high of 10.64%. The cost of insuring Russia sovereign debt against default also surged to its highest since early 2016 and both Moscow and Kyiv's sovereign dollar bonds tumbled. Read full story

Goldman Sachs analysts said it now seemed plausible that geopolitical risks in the Ukraine-Russia standoff were starting to have a meaningful impact on global assets.

Comparing the rouble with its high-yielding emerging market peers was a good measure of the amount of risk premium still priced into the rouble, they said.

"On that basis, our latest estimates would put the risk premium from recent escalation at 9% based on Friday's closing prices," Goldman Sachs said.

DIPLOMACY VS SANCTIONS

The prospect of a possible summit between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as upcoming talks between the United States and Russia's top diplomats on Feb. 24, had given investors a glimmer of hope earlier in the session.

Despite Moscow's repeated denials of Western statements saying that it plans to invade neighbouring Ukraine, Russian assets have been hammered by fears of a military conflict that would almost certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow.

Washington has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Read full story

Shares of Russia's top banks Sberbank SBER.MM and VTB VTBR.MM fell 20% and 17% respectively, underperforming the wider market.

Oil major Rosneft's ROSN.MM shares also dropped 13.3%.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

7h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

9h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

9h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

8h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

8h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

8h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business