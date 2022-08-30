Rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, Gazprom shares rally

Global Economy

Reuters
30 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

Rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, Gazprom shares rally

Reuters
30 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
A picture illustration shows US Dollar and Russian Ruble banknotes in Sarajevo, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A picture illustration shows US Dollar and Russian Ruble banknotes in Sarajevo, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The rouble firmed towards 60 against the dollar and euro in Moscow trade on Tuesday, while oil prices staying above $100 a barrel helped push Russia's benchmark stock index to its highest point in two months, led by energy giant Gazprom.

By 1505 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 60.19 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 60.28 versus the euro .

Analysts had said the rouble could weaken after the peak of a month-end tax payments period, in which Russia's exporters usually convert foreign currency earnings into roubles, passed last week.

The rouble has spent most of August near 60 per dollar. Volatility has subsided since it hit a record low of 121.53 per dollar in Moscow trade in March, soon after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. It then rallied to its strongest in seven years of 50.01 per dollar in June.

So far this year, the rouble has been the world's best-performing currency, buoyed by emergency capital controls rolled out by the central bank in a bid to halt a mass sell-off. This helped to avoid economic meltdown that many had predicted. 

"The Russian stock market should continue to head north as it is fully isolated from the Western negative," said BCS Global Markets in a note. "The key supportive factor is the oil market – Brent should hold above $100/bbl in the short-term, though volatility would persist as bears and bulls fight for the crude market."

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 4.2% at $100.6 a barrel, having started the session near its strongest mark in a month.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,298.6 points, earlier touching its strongest level since June 30 of 2,314.53 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% at 1,203.4 points.

Gazprom shares strongly outperformed, up 5.4%, with flows flows on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany due to halt from 0100 GMT on 31 August.

Tech giant Yandex's Moscow-listed shares gained 3% after Russia's anti-monopoly service approved the tech giant's asset-swap deal with rival VK .

World+Biz / Europe

Russian economy / Rouble / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

12h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

13h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

2h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

2h | Videos
NASA ready to make history with Artemis

NASA ready to make history with Artemis

4h | Videos
Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries