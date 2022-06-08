Rouble firms past 60 vs dollar despite eased capital controls

Global Economy

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

Rouble firms past 60 vs dollar despite eased capital controls

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 07:36 pm
Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed US Dollar banknote in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed US Dollar banknote in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Russian rouble climbed on Wednesday, firming past 60 per dollar, despite Russia's decision to ease some capital controls and expectations of an interest rate cut at an upcoming central bank meeting.

The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency so far this year, boosted artificially by capital controls and supported by high prices for commodities, Russia's key exports.

At 1211 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% stronger against the dollar at 59.66 on the Moscow Exchange , leaving the relatively narrow range of 60.0-62.5 it was in over the past few days after rapid swings in May.

It firmed more than 3% to 63.47 against the euro .

The rouble showed little reaction to Russia's decision to relax some capital controls, which have been steering the currency since February after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February.

Weeks after the rouble rallied to a near five-year high against the euro, Russia allowed export-focused companies to transfer forex to their overseas accounts under certain conditions, a move seen to be aimed at helping to pay for imports and preventing the rouble from strengthening. 

At the same time, the central bank raised the ceiling for cross-border transactions for individuals, saying Russian residents and non-residents from "friendly" states would be able to channel abroad the equivalent of up to $150,000 a month, up from the previous limit of $50,000.

"The rouble rate is still determined mostly by the trade balance, where the situation is not really changing: exports remain relatively high, while imports have collapsed," said Evgeny Suvorov, economist at CentroCreditBank.

"The further ease in capital controls is not likely to prevent the rouble from strengthening, especially heading toward the end of the month, when exporters will be ratcheting up their hard currency sales," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

The rouble may see some downside pressure from lower interest rates at home. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect a 100-basis-point rate cut to 10% as the bank tries to make lending more affordable amid sluggish consumer demand and a pause in inflation. 

Sanctions and Russia's efforts to meet its sovereign debt obligations remain in focus.

European Union countries last week agreed on their sixth package of sanctions against Moscow over what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine, including phasing out all imports of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products in six to eight months.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 4% to 1,227.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index rose 1.4% to 2,323.5 points.

World+Biz

Dollar / Rouble

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

12h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

1h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

1h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

2h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata