Rouble firms, heading back towards multi-year highs vs dollar, euro

Global Economy

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:07 pm

Related News

Rouble firms, heading back towards multi-year highs vs dollar, euro

The rouble has firmed about 30% to the dollar this year despite a full-scale economic crisis in Russia

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:07 pm
A Russian rouble banknote is placed on euro banknotes in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A Russian rouble banknote is placed on euro banknotes in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, heading back towards multi-year highs hit against the dollar and euro last week, supported by capital controls and an upcoming month-end tax period.

At 0754 GMT, the rouble was 2.5% stronger against the dollar at 58.74 , not far from 57.0750, its strongest mark since late March 2018, hit on Friday.

It had gained 2.3% to trade at 61.38 versus the euro , nearing its strongest point since June 2015 of 59.02, also reached on Friday.

The rouble has firmed about 30% to the dollar this year despite a full-scale economic crisis in Russia, making it the world's best-performing currency, albeit artificially supported by controls imposed in late February to shield Russia's financial sector after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The rouble is being driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to convert their foreign currency revenue after Western sanctions froze nearly half of Russia's gold and forex reserves.

Russian demands that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles has also contributed to the rouble's recent rally, analysts said last week.

The supply of foreign currency from exporters, high oil prices and an upcoming month-end tax period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their forex revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities are all supporting the Russian currency, said BCS Express in a note.

The Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, citing sources, that the central bank had started purchasing foreign currency in order to stop the rouble's uncontrolled strengthening.

The central bank denied the report, saying "this information does not correspond to reality."

If the central bank were carrying out such interventions, the effect on the rouble rate would be more noticeable, said Promsvyazbank analysts.

"Nevertheless, such news could influence the behaviour of market participants and provoke a weakening of the rouble."

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.2% to 1,277.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 2,364.3 points.

World+Biz

Rouble

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter