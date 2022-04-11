Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

Global Economy

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 03:29 pm
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo

The Russian rouble weakened sharply in jittery trade on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency.

Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.

The rouble fell to 82.09 against the dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11.

By 0727 GMT the rouble was nearly 5% weaker on the day at 79.90 to the dollar and 4.3% down against the euro at 86.35 .

The decision to scrap the 12% commission on FX operations means speculators will be able to trade again, Alor Brokerage said, adding that market players were tending to lock in even small profits.

The rouble retains support from the obligatory conversion of 80% of FX revenues by export-focused companies as well as from high interest rates, even though the central bank unexpectedly cut its key rate from 20% to 17% last week.

ITI Capital analysts said Russia receives about $1.4 billion a day in export revenues and the rouble could firm further, given Russian capital controls and shrinking imports.

The central bank's cut supported Russian OFZ government bonds. The finance ministry said at the weekend that it won't borrow on local or foreign debt markets this year.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also said that Russia will take legal action if the West tries to force it to default on its sovereign debt.

Yields on 10-year OFZs, which move inversely with their prices, fell to 10.62% on Monday . That was their lowest since Feb. 22, two days before Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 4.5% points to 1,031.4 but the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.8% to 2,614.0 points with support from the rouble's slide.

World+Biz / Europe

Rouble / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

4h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

3h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

2h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

17h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

18h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance