Rice prices set to climb further after India export ban, trade at standstill

Global Economy

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

Rice prices set to climb further after India export ban, trade at standstill

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Rice prices set to climb further after India export ban, trade at standstill

Asian rice trade paused on Friday to digest the previous day's ban by India, by far the world's biggest supplier, of a major share of its exports of the staple, with prices expected to climb substantially in coming days, three traders said.

India, which accounts for 40% of world rice exports, on Thursday ordered a halt to its largest rice export category to reduce domestic prices, which have climbed to multi-year highs in recent weeks as erratic weather threatens production.

"Rice prices are going to go up further in the export market. We expect a minimum gain of around $50 a metric ton and it could be $100 or even more," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company.

"Right now, everybody - sellers as well as buyers - are waiting to see how much the market goes up," the trader said.

Two other traders, one in Singapore and the other in Bangkok, said they expected a similar gain in prices. The traders declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.

"We haven't heard of any trades done today but buyers will have to pay higher prices to get cargoes as India's decision has taken out large volumes from the market," the second Singapore trader said.

India's decision to ban rice exports coincides with strong gains in the global wheat Wv1 market that have sparked renewed concerns over red-hot food prices.

Global wheat prices jumped more than 10% this week, their biggest weekly gain in more than 16 months as Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports raised worries over global supply. GRA/

Rice is a staple for more than 3 billion people, and nearly 90% of the water-intensive crop is produced in Asia, where the dry El Nino weather pattern is likely to curb supplies.

Rice prices in top exporting countries had been rising on expectations of India's ban.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice RI-VNBKN5-P1 was offered at $515-$525 per metric ton, its highest since 2011, before India's late-Thursday announcement. RIC/AS

India's 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 hovered this week near a five-year peak at $421-$428 per metric ton and Thailand's 5% broken rice prices RI-THBKN5-P1 jumped to $545 per metric ton - their highest since February 2021.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

rice / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

4h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

8h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

3h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

20h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers