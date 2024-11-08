Ready or not? How China scrambled to counter the second Trump shock

US President Donald Trump poses for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019/Reuters

After Donald Trump first stormed the White House eight years ago, rattled Chinese leaders responded to his tariffs and fiery rhetoric with force, resulting in a trade war that plunged ties between the globe's largest economies to multiyear lows.

This time around, Beijing has been preparing for Trump's return by deepening ties with allies, boosting self-reliance in tech, and setting aside money to prop up the economy that is now more vulnerable to fresh tariffs already threatened by Trump.

While some retaliation to those moves might be unavoidable, China will focus on exploiting rifts between the US and its allies, experts say, and aim to lower the temperature to help strike an early deal to cushion the blow from trade friction.

Zhao Minghao, international relations expert at Shanghai's Fudan University said China probably wouldn't replay the playbook from the first Trump presidency when Beijing had a very strong reaction to Trump's moves on tariffs.