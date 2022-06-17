Raw sugar sinks as investors shun risk, India export rumour resurfaces

Global Economy

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

Raw sugar sinks as investors shun risk, India export rumour resurfaces

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Representative Photo: Pixabay.

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday as investors shied away from risk in wider markets and speculation of an Indian export subsidy deal resurfaced, while London cocoa rallied as sterling sank on fears over a no-deal on post-Brexit trade.

SUGAR

  • March raw sugar fell 1.3% to 14.47 cents per lb at 1632 GMT, extending the prior session's 2% loss.
  • World shares slipped and sterling skidded to its lowest in nearly a month as markets confronted the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal.
  • Dealers said renewed rumours that the Indian government is getting closer to announcing a long-delayed sugar export subsidy were weighing on prices.
  • One dealer said while sugar remains ultimately rangebound despite its daily gyrations, there is growing talk that agri-commodities will gain next year amid a weakening dollar, inflation, La Nina, and strong Chinese demand.
  • March white sugar fell 1.3% to $396.50 a tonne.

COCOA

  • March London cocoa rose 2.5% to 1,770 pounds per tonne as sterling skidded, making the sterling-priced futures contract cheaper for non-British investors.
  • March New York cocoa rose 1.8% to $2,614 a tonne after dipping to its weakest since Nov. 18 on Thursday, underpinned by low ICE-certified stocks.
  • The ruling party in Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer, held a one-seat lead in parliament with one race still to be decided, the election commission said, as the main opposition leader rejected the outcome.

COFFEE

  • March arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $1.2150 per lb, having closed up more than 3% on Thursday as the Brazilian real surged.
  • March robusta coffee slipped 0.3% to $1,355 a tonne.

Top News / World+Biz

Sugar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

6h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

9h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

1h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

2h | Videos
How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

7h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh