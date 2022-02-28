Race for liquidity boosts dollar as Russia contagion risk rises

Global Economy

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 01:52 pm

Traders are hungry to secure dollar liquidity as penalties on Russia’s central bank and lenders reverberate through global markets, with talk that the Federal Reserve may have to intervene in global markets

A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the sanctions levied against Russia supercharge demand for the world's reserve currency. 

Traders are hungry to secure dollar liquidity as penalties on Russia's central bank and lenders reverberate through global markets, with talk that the Federal Reserve may have to intervene in global markets, reports Bloomberg. 

US and European stock futures fell, while currencies from the euro to the rand dropped.

"USD is king, offering liquidity and safe haven attributes," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist National Australia Bank Ltd.

"When trouble hits the road, you need to look for cover," he added.  

Signs of funding strains are apparent in major money markets Monday as spreads widened for very short-term eurodollar contracts.  The gap between future Libor and Fed rates -- the FRA/OIS spread -- widened for one-month contracts the most since March 2020. March eurodollar contracts dropped relative to June peers, a classic sign of funding stress.

It comes as Credit Suisse Group AG warned of how the decision to exclude some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system could impact money markets as payments are missed and giant overdrafts are made.

The Bank of Russia has more than $640 billion in foreign-currency reserves, with most of it held overseas, according to Bloomberg Economics, which plotted out a worst-case scenario where it loses access to everything other than its gold and yuan holdings.

