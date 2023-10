The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Qatar has agreed to supply Italian firm Eni with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate's state-owned energy company announced Monday, the latest in a series of major deals.

Doha will supply one million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following an agreement with Eni for a share of Qatar's huge North Field gas expansion project.