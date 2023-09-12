Putin warns of economic strife should inflation rise uncontrollably

Global Economy

Reuters
12 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 01:54 pm

Related News

Putin warns of economic strife should inflation rise uncontrollably

The Kremlin publicly called for tighter monetary policy last month as the rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar, leading the central bank to raise rates by 350 basis points to 12% on 15 Aug in an emergency meeting

Reuters
12 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 01:54 pm
Putin warns of economic strife should inflation rise uncontrollably

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said increasing inflation had forced the central bank to hike rates to 12% last month, warning that Russia's economy would suffer if price rises were allowed to get out of control.

"In conditions of high inflation, it's practically impossible to form business plans," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Putin said he saw no problems with rouble volatility, and the authorities had a cache of tools to keep the currency and markets under control.

The rouble hit its strongest level in almost six weeks against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by gradually increasing foreign currency sales by exporters and prospects that the central bank may hike rates again this week.

Putin said the rouble rate was affected, among other things, by the "restrained" return of foreign currency earnings by exporters, but he said that no sudden moves would be made, referring to capital controls and other steps to limit volatility.

He said the government saw no need to raise taxes for now. It has imposed a windfall profit tax on some companies this year to increase budget revenues.

The Kremlin publicly called for tighter monetary policy last month as the rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar, leading the central bank to raise rates by 350 basis points to 12% on 15 Aug in an emergency meeting.

Most analysts expect another hike this Friday, but some top bankers have said a hold is more likely, especially as the rouble has strengthened this week.

Putin said the central bank had acted in a timely manner last month, but noted that high rates restrain lending and economic growth.

Top News / World+Biz

Vladimir Putin / Russia / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

34m | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

1h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

2h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

5h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories