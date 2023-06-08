Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss trade, economic ties: Kremlin

BSS/AFP
08 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 01:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al Saud had a phone call, discussing cooperation within the OPEC+, the Kremlin press office announced Wednesday.

"A phone call took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al Saud. [...] Both sides praised the level of cooperation within the OPEC+, which make it possible to take timely and efficient steps in order to maintain the balance of oil demand and supply. The sides noted the importance of the agreements in this regard, achieved during the recent ministerial meeting in Riyadh," the press office said.

The two leaders also touched upon the topic of increasing of trade and economic ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia an implementation of "perspective joint projects in investments, transportation logistics and energy."

In addition, the sides "substantially reviewed the issue of ensuring stability on the global energy market," the press office said.

The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the Russian-Saudi cooperation within other multilateral organizations and agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

Last time, Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince had a phone call on 21 April.

