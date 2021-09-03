Putin calls for launch of regular cargo shipments via northern sea route next year

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 01:39 pm

Putin calls for launch of regular cargo shipments via northern sea route next year

Russia is investing in infrastructure to develop the Northern Sea Route and wants it to become a major shipping lane as the Arctic warms at a faster rate that the rest of the world

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 01:39 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia should start regular container shipments via the Northern Sea Route across its northern flank from Vladivostok to St Petersburg next year.

Russia is investing in infrastructure to develop the Northern Sea Route and wants it to become a major shipping lane as the Arctic warms at a faster rate that the rest of the world.

Putin was speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok in Russia's far east.

