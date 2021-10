File Photo: World Bank President David Malpass responds to a question from a reporter during an opening press conference at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Fall Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, US, October 17, 2019/ Reuters

The debt situation for poor countries could worsen with volatile commodity prices and higher interest rates, World Bank (WB) President David Malpass said on Thursday.

More than half of the world's poorest countries are in external debt distress, Malpass said in a speech from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.