Pakistan's target of 3.5% GDP in 2023-24 fiscal year 'realistic'

Global Economy

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

Pakistan's target of 3.5% GDP in 2023-24 fiscal year 'realistic'

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 03:28 pm
A salesman looks at a television screen showing the Pakistan&#039;s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presenting the budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year in the parliament in Islamabad, at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/
A salesman looks at a television screen showing the Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presenting the budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year in the parliament in Islamabad, at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/

Pakistan's finance minister said on Saturday a projection in the government's budget of 3.5% economic growth for the year ending in June 2024 was a "realistic target".

The target was "on the lower side", Ishaq Dar told a press conference in Islamabad, a day after presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The budget is being closely watched by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the South Asian country seeks further bailout money during an economic and balance of payments crisis.

In the year ending this month, Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to grow just 0.29%. The fiscal deficit for the following fiscal year was projected at 6.54% of GDP, according to the budget.

The country faces a series of economy crises, exacerbated by a stall in bailout funding from the IMF, which analysts said was unlikely to be significantly impressed by the budget.

In addition to requirements related to the currency and budget, Pakistan is required to secure firm and credible financing commitments to close the $6 billion gap in order to unlock funding under its long-delayed ninth IMF review. The government has gotten commitments of only $4 billion, mainly from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

4h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

22h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

5h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

22h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA