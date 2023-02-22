Pakistan seeks breakthroughs in high-level US trade talks

Global Economy

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:02 am

Related News

Pakistan seeks breakthroughs in high-level US trade talks

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:02 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan is looking for breakthroughs in agriculture and information technology during the first ministerial level meeting of a US-Pakistani trade and investment body in seven years, Pakistan's commerce minister said on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar will meet on Thursday with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other senior US officials under the US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

Qamar told Reuters the meeting would strengthen ties between the two countries that had been strained in recent years by political tensions, and could help boost bilateral trade in goods and services, which the Pakistani embassy said now totalled about $12 billion.

"It is important that we start talking," he said. "These were supposed to be annual meetings, but for one reason or another, they have been on the backburner for so long. Now that we are starting, there are many areas where we expect some breakthroughs, and that is on both sides."

No comment was immediately available from Tai's office, which included the meeting in its public calendar.

Ties between Islamabad and Washington, once close allies, have just started to warm after some years of frosty relations, mostly due to concerns about Pakistan's alleged support of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies this support.

Qamar said Pakistan was looking to increase its exports of mangoes to the United States, and ensure smooth, increased trade in information technology and computer programming services. The US side was looking to boost exports of beef and soybeans.

"When we talk about trade, we're talking about the entire spectrum, but we're focusing on these things because that's where things would start happening right away," he said.

Pakistan also hoped to attract more US investment, with a particular focus on IT and pharmaceuticals, after a long lull during which China became the dominant investor, he said.

"What we don't want is for one country to have an open field. We want that this should be an open competitive environment," he said.

Pakistan was well-placed to help diversify US supply chains that were dependent on China before Covid-19, but have started to shift toward other regional suppliers. It could serve as a gateway to Central Asia, Qamar said.

Top News / World+Biz

US-Pakistan / Pakistan economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beekeepers contact the crop farmers beforehand and rent a piece of land beside the croplands where they set up the artificial beehives. Photo: Mumit M

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

2h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

14h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

20h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

15h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

17h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

20h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat