Pakistan Rupee tumbles to record as military to quell unrest

Global Economy

Bloomberg News
11 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

Pakistan Rupee tumbles to record as military to quell unrest

Bloomberg News
11 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 05:12 pm
FILE PHOTO-People wait for their turn to buy low-priced bun-kabab from a shop in Karachi, Pakistan June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
FILE PHOTO-People wait for their turn to buy low-priced bun-kabab from a shop in Karachi, Pakistan June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan's rupee slumped to a new record low as the military stepped in to squash violent protests that erupted after former premier Imran Khan was arrested this week.

The rupee slid 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar on Thursday, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.

Pakistan's government called in the military to help end violent protests after a judge on Wednesday ordered the 70-year-old politician to be put under the custody of the anti-graft agency for eight days. He was arrested on Tuesday. The unrest comes as the government negotiates with the International Monetary Fund to restart its $6.5 billion bailout program, which it needs to avoid a default.

"Pressure had built up after a few months of stability," said Saleem Amjad, chief executive officer at Link International Exchange Co. in Lahore. "Sentiment turned sour given the political turmoil, the prospect of another delay in the IMF loan and a drop in remittances."

The Supreme Court will hear Khan's appeal against his arrest later Thursday. At least seven people were killed in the past two days and scores more injured.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan rupee / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

18h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

9h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

22h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

22h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

23h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19