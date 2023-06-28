Pakistan, IMF discuss $2.5 billion standby arrangement

Global Economy

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Pakistan, IMF discuss $2.5 billion standby arrangement

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 03:19 pm
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris, France June 22, 2023. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris, France June 22, 2023. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are discussing a $2.5-billion "standby arrangement" for six to nine months, domestic newspapers said on Wednesday, with the current bailout programme set to expire on 30 June.

Pakistan rushed through a recent slew of policy adjustments, including a revised budget sought by the IMF and an off-cycle hike in interest rates, hoping to secure the pending funds under the Extended Fund Facility programme (EFF) signed in 2019.

With time running out, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday the two sides were working on a "mechanism" to ensure that Pakistan got the entire amount and not just the close to $1.1 billion due under the current review.

Dar did not elaborate on what the mechanism was.

Why Pakistan's long-awaited IMF tranche is important

The ninth review is in order after recent adjustments but Pakistan is keen to receive the entire undisbursed amount, which is only possible in a new programme, the Express Tribune daily said, quoting highly-placed sources.

It said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed signing a new stand-by arrangement (SBA) worth $2.6 billion for a short term of six months with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez and Dar did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper also said an SBA was one option discussed to access pending funds after expiry of the EFF.

The south Asian nation is in dire need of external financing and has allocated $2.5 billion in IMF support in its annual budget, which will also be key to unlock other avenues of funding.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he expected an agreement in a day or two, with the lender saying it was holding talks with the aim of "quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF".

It did not say if the financing was part of the EFF or a new SBA.

Pakistan's international bonds rallied sharply for a third straight session amid rising hopes of IMF funding.

The gains were most pronounced in shorter-dated issues, with the 2024 bond up more than 3 cents in the dollar to trade just above 60 cents - its highest level since early February and up more than 10 cents since the start of the week, Tradeweb data showed.

Longer-dated maturities gained about 1.5 cent.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

5h | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

1d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

21h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

20h | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

7h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September