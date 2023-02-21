Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services to get IMF deal

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
21 February, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 10:56 am

Related News

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services to get IMF deal

BSS/AFP
21 February, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 10:56 am
Photo: DW
Photo: DW

Pakistan's parliament gave the go-ahead Monday for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Faced with critically low foreign exchange reserves, the government has already halted most imports -- apart from food and pharmaceuticals -- but hopes to boost revenue with the broad tax hike.

Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse, exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.

However, with an election due by the end of the year, the government is reluctant to be too harsh in case it is punished at the polls.

Parliament approved on Monday a supplementary finance bill that increases sales tax from 17 to 25 percent on imports ranging from cars and household appliances to chocolates and cosmetics.

People will also have to pay more for business-class air travel, wedding halls, mobile phones, and sunglasses.

A general sales tax was raised from 17 to 18 percent.

"The prime minister will also unveil (further) austerity measures in the next few days," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the national assembly as the bill was passed, adding "we will have to take difficult decisions".

Pakistan is desperate to unlock the next tranche of a $6.5 billion loan facility with the IMF but struggling to meet tough conditions set by the global financier.

The IMF is demanding that Pakistan boosts its pitifully low tax base, ends exemptions for the export sector, and raises artificially low energy prices that are meant to help poor families.

"Those who are making good money in public or private sectors need to contribute to the economy," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle at the weekend.

"It shouldn't be that the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor who benefit from them."

Dar told parliament when tabling the bill this month that the luxury tax would generate an additional 170 billion rupees ($650 million).

"These are the items which are widely used by the rich class," he said, adding it would "put minimum burden on the common man".

While an IMF cash injection will not be enough to rescue Pakistan on its own, it is necessary to boost confidence and open the doors for friendly nations such as Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates to offer further loans.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

IMF / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

16h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

55m | TBS Stories
Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

16h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

1d | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike