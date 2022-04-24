Pakistan govt's gross debt to be 71.3% of GDP in 2022: IMF projection

Global Economy

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 12:23 pm

A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files
A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files

Pakistan government's gross debt will decline from 74% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 to an estimated 71.3% of GDP in 2022, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections.

According to the "Fiscal Monitor, Fiscal Policy from pandemic to war", the government gross debt for Pakistan has been projected to decline in the years to come, reports the ANI. 

The gross debt to GDP was 74% in the fiscal year 2021. However, it is projected to decline to 71.3% in the current fiscal year and 66.8%  in the upcoming financial year 2023.

Meanwhile, it would further decline to 61.7% in the next year 2023. The government's revenue is projected at 12.6% of GDP for 2022 and 12.9% for 2023 against 12.5% during the same period of 2021.

The fund has projected the government primary balance at -1% for 2022 as against -1.1% in 2021.

Furthermore, the government's overall balance is projected at -5.8% for 2022 against -6.1% in 2021.

The report has projected government expenditure at 18.4% of the GDP in 2022 and 17.1% in 2023 compared to 18.6% in 2021.

There would be a total financing need of about 35.9% of GDP in 2021.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF projected Pakistan's GDP growth at 4% during the current fiscal year. IMF has projected the inflation rate in double digits at 11.2% for the year 2022 against 8.9% in 2021.

Meanwhile, the report has projected consumer prices for the end of the period of 2023 at 10.5% .

The current account balance is projected at a negative 5.3% for 2022 compared to a negative 0.6%.

