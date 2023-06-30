Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Global Economy

Reuters
30 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 08:44 am

Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Reuters
30 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 08:44 am
Pakistan&#039;s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seen after a party meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seen after a party meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Pakistan's finance minister said a staff level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund was "very close" and expected in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad is racing against time to unlock at least $1.1 billion under the lender's ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019. The programme expires on Friday.

"We are very close to signing a staff level agreement with the IMF," minister Ishaq Dar told Reuters late on Thursday.

"I think it should come some time tonight or maximum within 24 hours ... We have finalised everything."

A source familiar with talks told Reuters that Pakistan and the IMF were also in discussions for the release of the full $2.5 billion pending under the IMF programme.

The source said the staff level agreement was to set to initially unlock around $1.1 billion and then be followed by a "standby agreement" which could release the rest after the programme finishes on Saturday.

A representative for the IMF in Pakistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement, which would be subject to approval by the IMF board, has faced an eight-month delay.

The funds under discussion would offer some respite to Pakistan which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

A total of $4 billion have already been released. Dar had earlier told media the government was working on a mechanism to try to unlock the full $2.5 billion pending under the IMF programme.

It was unclear what portion of the funds would be released in the announcement he expected in the next 24 hours.

