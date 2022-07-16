OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreign minister

Global Economy

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreign minister

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 09:33 pm
OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said a US-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.

"There was no oil discussion at the summit," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference, adding there were discussions with the United States and consumer nations about crude all the time.

US officials said President Joe Biden would discuss energy security with leaders of Gulf oil producers during his visit and hoped to see more action by OPEC+ to boost output, but there was unlikely to be any bilateral announcements from the talks.

The United States is eager to see Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners pump more oil to help tame crude prices. OPEC+, which also includes Russia, meets next on 3 Aug.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

OPEC+ / extend OPEC+ oil output deal / Oil Production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

10h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

11h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

12h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

12m | Videos
Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

12m | Videos
Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

22m | Videos
Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

27m | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur