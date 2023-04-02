OPEC production cut could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, analyst says

Global Economy

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 10:49 pm

Related News

OPEC production cut could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, analyst says

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 10:49 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

OPEC producers' unexpected 1.15 million barrel per day production cut could lift global oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

The output reduction "will firm prices meaningfully," said Dan Pickering, co-founder of the Houston-based firm.

"We will probably get a $10 (per barrel) move in crude," Pickering said in an interview.

Saudi Arabia and other producers disclosed voluntary cuts ahead of Monday's OPEC ministerial monitoring meeting that was expected to endorse existing production levels. The OPEC group said the move was aimed at supporting market stability.

World+Biz

OPEC+ oil cut / Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

11h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

13h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

7h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

9h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

11h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend