OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with US

Global Economy

Reuters
05 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:12 am

Related News

OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with US

Reuters
05 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:12 am
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

OPEC+ looks set for deep oil output cuts when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and other consuming countries to pump more.

The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week. One OPEC source said on Tuesday the cuts could amount to up to 2 million barrels per day.

Sources said it remained unclear if reductions could include additional voluntary cuts by members such as Saudi Arabia or if cuts could include existing under-production by the group.

OPEC has been under-producing over 3 million bpd and the inclusion of those barrels would dilute the impact of new cuts.

"Higher oil prices, if driven by sizeable production cuts,

would likely irritate the Biden Administration ahead of US midterm elections," Citi analysts said in a note.

"There could be further political reactions from the US, including additional releases of strategic stocks along with some wildcards including further fostering of a NOPEC bill," Citi said referring to a US anti-trust bill against OPEC.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers (OPEC+) have said they seek to prevent volatility rather than to target a particular oil price. 

On Tuesday, international benchmark Brent crude rose 3% above $91 per barrel .

The West has accused Russia of weaponising energy as Europe suffers from a severe energy crisis and may face gas and power rationing this winter in a blow to its industry.

Moscow accuses the West of weaponising the dollar and financial systems such as SWIFT in retaliation for Russia sending troops into Ukraine in February. The West accuses Moscow of invading Ukraine while Russia calls it a special military operation.

Russia has formed part of the OPEC+ club since 2016. The group has cut and raised output to manage the oil market but has rarely performed cuts when the market is tight.

A significant cut is likely to anger the United States, which has pressured Saudi Arabia to pump more to pressure oil prices and reduce revenue for Russia.

Saudi Arabia has not condemned Moscow's actions and relations are strained between the kingdom and the administration of US President Joe Biden, who travelled to Riyadh this year but failed to secure any firm cooperation commitments on energy.

Top News / World+Biz

OPEC+ / Supply cut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

38m | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

3h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

21h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

13h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

16h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

16h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code